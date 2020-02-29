Wilder Keeping Trainer Who Threw in Towel vs. Fury

Despite being upset at his camp for throwing in the towel against Tyson Fury last Saturday, Deontay Wilder is keeping co-trainer Mark Breland as part of his team, he told ESPN's Dan Rafael.

Breland ended the one-sided fight in the seventh round after watching his boxer get knocked down twice and sustain major punishment throughout the bout. The loss was Wilder's first as a heavyweight boxer.

"I'm a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night—if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield," Wilder told ESPN. "But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the [trilogy fight]."

The Bronze Bomber is planning on excising his rematch clause to fight Fury for a third time, potentially as soon as this summer. When the two first met in December 2018, Wilder knocked down Fury twice before their fight ended in a controversial draw.

According to Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank Boxing, the third fight is contractually due to take place by July 18 in the United States. That date might change, however, depending on what Wilder's camp wants.

Wilder also posted a video to Instagram on Friday promising to “fight to the death” and “rise like a phoenix from ashes and regain the title.”

"Your king is here and we ain't going nowhere," Wilder said at another point. "For the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. You can't take my pride. I am a warrior."

In the days after the defeat, he blamed the defeat in-part on the 40-pound steel costume he wore to enter the ring.

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is ... that my uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I’m a warrior and people know that I’m a warrior. It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything."

Wilder was already carrying some extra weight even before he put on the costume. He weighed in the day before the fight at 231 pounds, the heaviest of his career. He had been 212.5 pounds for his first bout with Fury in December 2018.