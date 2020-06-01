Former world champion Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services for George Floyd, according to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd can be seen on video of the incident repeatedly saying "I can't breathe," before his death.

"He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral," Ellerbe told ESPN's Steve Kim. "[Mayweather] has done these kind of things over the last 20 years."

Floyd's funeral isn't the first one paid for by Mayweather in previous years. The retired boxer previously paid for the funeral of Genaro Hernandez, who lost to Mayweather in a 1998 fight.