Lomachenko Undergoes Shoulder Surgery After Loss to Lopez

Former lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko underwent right shoulder surgery on Monday, according to ESPN's Steve Kim.

Lomachenko surrendered his WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight titles in a loss to Teófimo López on Saturday. Lomachenko battled shoulder pain throughout the fight before losing the bout in a second-round decision.

"When [Lomachenko] arrived to the States to prepare for the fight, he said in the Ukraine he felt the sharp pain in his right shoulder," Egis Klimas, Lomachenko's trainer said. "We took him right away to Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache to examine him."

Lomanchenko expects to resume training in January. The 32-year-old fighter reportedly wants a rematch with Lopez at some point in 2021.

"If it's possible, we would like to have the rematch," Klimas said. "If they are so tough, are they willing to come back and do that?"

Lomanchenko sports a 14–2 career record as a professional. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist after representing Ukraine in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.