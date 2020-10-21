Lomachenko Undergoes Shoulder Surgery After Loss to Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko undergoes shoulder surgery after loss to Teofimo Lopez - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
BOXING
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Vasiliy Lomachenko Undergoes Shoulder Surgery After Loss to Teofimo Lopez

Author:
Publish date:
vasily-lomanchnko-fight_

Former lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko underwent right shoulder surgery on Monday, according to ESPN's Steve Kim

Lomachenko surrendered his WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight titles in a loss to Teófimo López on Saturday. Lomachenko battled shoulder pain throughout the fight before losing the bout in a second-round decision.

"When [Lomachenko] arrived to the States to prepare for the fight, he said in the Ukraine he felt the sharp pain in his right shoulder," Egis Klimas, Lomachenko's trainer said. "We took him right away to Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache to examine him."

Lomanchenko expects to resume training in January. The 32-year-old fighter reportedly wants a rematch with Lopez at some point in 2021.

"If it's possible, we would like to have the rematch," Klimas said. "If they are so tough, are they willing to come back and do that?"

Lomanchenko sports a 14–2 career record as a professional. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist after representing Ukraine in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

YOU MAY LIKE

dany-garcia-xfl-lead
Play
NFL

Dany Garcia Has Big Plans for the XFL

After Dany Garcia and ex-husband Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the bankrupt XFL in August, Garcia became the first woman to own a professional sports league. As an XFL return in 2021 nears, Garcia is ready for the challenge ahead.

Unrelenting_Dany Garcia_SOCIAL.00_03_39_20.Still003
Play
Video

Dany Garcia Turns to Her Final Frontier: Running a Professional Sports League

After a successful career in business, Dany Garcia has set her sights on a new challenge: Running a professional football league. After acquiring the rights to the XFL, Garcia explains the philosophy she brings to her business dealings and how it's shaped by her athletic ...read more

  • 15 minutes ago
vasily-lomanchnko-fight_
Boxing

Lomachenko Undergoes Shoulder Surgery After Loss to Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko lost his WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight titles in a decision loss to Teofimo Lopez on Saturday

Egis Kilmas

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole
Play
NBA

Exploring the Bradley Beal–to-the-Warriors Trade Rumors

Should the Warriors target Bradley Beal in a trade? The Crossover explores a potential deal.

Chris Mannix and Ryan McDonough

mookie betts
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Is the Player Baseball Needs

Baseball needs more players who do it all and are as exciting to watch as Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

mookie betts
Play
Video

Is Mookie Betts the Model Player For MLB?

The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the World Series beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3. And once again the overall skill of star right fielder Mookie Betts was on display in the win. Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains how Betts should be the model of what an MLB ...read more

  • 49 minutes ago