Floyd Mayweather to Fight Logan Paul in February 2021

Floyd Mayweather retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor in a highly-anticipated bout, but it appears as though Mayweather is ready to step back into the ring.

Mayweather announced on Sunday he will fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition in February 2021. Mayweather enters the fight with a decided experience edge, though Paul has experimented with briefs forays into the ring in 2016 and 2018. Paul most recently lost to rapper KSI in a split decision in 2018. 

The February fight will be available on streaming pay-per-view. The first 1 million purchases will cost $24.99, with the price jumping to $69.99 on Feb. 11, per ESPN's Ben Baby

Mayweather enters the exhibition with a 50–0 career record. Paul's brother, Jake, recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in a Nov. 28 bout.

