Middleweight Boxing Legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler Passes Away at Age 66

Author:
Publish date:
marvin hagler

Marvelous Marvin Hagler has passed away at age 66, his wife, Kay, confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday evening. 

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire," Kay wrote on Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page. "Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay G. Hagler." 

The official cause of death has not been confirmed. 

Hagler was the undisputed middleweight champion between 1980 and 1987, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993. He competed in the sport from 1973 through 1987.

Hagler legally changed his name to Marvelous in 1982 because he was annoyed that announcers weren't calling him by his nickname. 

Fifty-two of Hagler's 62 career wins were by knockout, and he only tallied three losses and two draws. He was only knocked down once in his entire career. 

He got his first shot at a title in 1979 against Vito Antuofermo, but it was called a draw. A year later, Hagler had another shot, this time against Alan Minter, who he beat. 

He fought and eventually lost his crown to Sugar Ray Leonard by a split decision in April 1987. The fight lasted all 12 rounds. A year earlier, Hagler defeated John Mugabi by a knockout.  

Hagler went on to become an actor in Italy after finishing his boxing career.

