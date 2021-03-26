Oscar De La Hoya Ends Retirement, Announces July 3 Fight

SI.com
BOXING
Oscar De La Hoya Ends Retirement to Resume Boxing Career
Oscar De La Hoya announced his comeback fight for July 3, but an opponent has not been named yet. 

The 48-year-old said last August that he planned on ending his retirement. He hasn't fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008, four months before he announced his retirement.

"The Golden Boy" won gold at the 1992 Olympics before winning the WBO junior lightweight title in 1994. He would win his first 32 professional bouts before finally being defeated by Felix Trinidad by majority decision.

MANNIX: Oscar De La Hoya Is Still Looking For a Fight. Should He?

Since he retired, De La Hoya battled addiction struggles while his career as a promoter thrived. But he began training his way back into shape, rediscovering the drive to return to the ring.

"Look, it's been a long time, yes," De La Hoya said last August. "But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that's going to take place in the next few weeks. So we'll see."

