Oscar De La Hoya, an 11-time title holder who last fought in 2008, said on Wednesday he will come out of retirement and return to the ring at age 47, according to ESPN's Steve Kim.

Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports

De La Hoya will compete in an exhibition fight, though the final details have not been announced yet.

"It's a real fight," said De La Hoya. "I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it."

De La Hoya won gold at the 1992 Olympics before winning the WBO junior lightweight title in 1994. He would win his first 32 professional bouts before finally being defeated by Felix Trinidad by majority decision.

"The Golden Boy" last fought against Manny Pacquiao on Dec. 6, 2008, in a bout in which De La Hoya threw in the towel after the eighth round. He had moved down a weight class to compete against Pacquiao, a decision he regrets, calling his 145-pound frame at the time "a shell of myself."

In the years since retirement, De La Hoya has battled addiction struggles while his career as a promoter has thrived. But he began training his way back into shape a couple months ago, and rediscovered the drive to return to the ring.

"Look, it's been a long time, yes," De La Hoya said. "But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that's going to take place in the next few weeks. So we'll see."