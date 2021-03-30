Anderson Silva to Face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Boxing Match

Former UFC star Anderson Silva will face former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19 in Jalisco, Mexico, according to ESPN.

The 10-round match at 180 pounds will take place at the Jalisco Stadium as part of a special exhibition featuring Chavez Jr.'s father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., against Hector Camacho Jr.

“When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," Silva told TMZ Sports. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath.”

Silva, who is the record-holder for the longest win streak in UFC history with 16, was released from his contract with UFC in November following a 14-year career. The Brazilian fighter lost four of his final five UFC matches with his last defeat coming at the hands of Uriah Hall on Halloween night.

The Chavez Jr. fight will be the former UFC middleweight champion's third boxing match of his career and first since 2005. Both ended in early-round TKOs.

Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs) last faced Jeyson Minda in November as a light heavyweight, winning via TKO in the fourth round.