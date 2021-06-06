Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Did Jake Paul's Antics Get You Excited for Logan's Fight vs. Floyd Mayweather?
Did Jake Paul's Antics Get You Excited for Logan's Fight vs. Floyd Mayweather?

How to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Live Stream, TV Channel, PPV

Author:
Publish date:

The last time we saw Floyd Mayweather step into the ring was nearly four years ago, when former UFC champion Conor McGregor made his boxing debut. Now, the unbeaten Mayweather will take on another relative newcomer to the sport: YouTube star Logan Paul.

Mayweather and Paul will face off on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the 44-year-old former welterweight title holder will put his perfect record to the test against the 26-year-old Paul. Paul lost the only professional fight on his record against another YouTuber, KSI, in November 2019 at Staples Center.

Before his fight against McGregor, Mayweather's last fight against an actual seasoned boxer came in a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berton on Sept. 12, 2015. His win over McGregor pushed his career record to a perfect 50-0.

The fight between Mayweather and Paul will have different rules than a usual fight. There will be no judges—or even an official winner announced—though knockouts will still be permitted. The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with Paul fighting under a 190-pound weight limit.

Paul stands at 6'2", while Mayweather is 5'8" and has never weighed more than 151 pounds for any of his professional fights.

The undercard for Sunday night will feature former NFL star Chad Johnson taking on bare-knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell. The pair will face off in a four-round fight at the cruiserweight class.

How to watch

Time: First fight starts at 5:15 p.m. ET. Pay-Per-View card begins at 8 p.m. ET. 

TV: Showtime PPV and FANMIO PPV

Live stream: Showtime PPV and FANMIO PPV

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Rays Austin Meadows
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of June 7

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

SI Daily Cover: Julio Jones trade to Titans
Play
NFL

MMQB: The Julio Jones Trade Was Years in the Making

The trade request came in March but its roots go much further back. Plus, Titans GM Jon Robinson on the deal, Packers’ next move on Rodgers, and more.

USMNT wins the 2021 Concacaf Nations League title
Soccer

USMNT Comes of Age in a Nations League That Winds Up Meaning Plenty

The USA's triumph over Mexico in Sunday's final was an instant classic and an invaluable experience in multiple ways for a young squad on the rise.

gio reyna
Soccer

USMNT's Gio Reyna Hit With Bottle Thrown From Stands

A fan pelted Gio Reyna with a bottle during extra time of Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League Final.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) fights Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Live Blog

Floyd Mayweather made his return to the ring against YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match on Sunday in Miami.

USMNT beats Mexico to win the Concacaf Nations League title
Soccer

USA Outlasts Mexico in Nations League Final Thriller

Christian Pulisic's penalty kick and Ethan Horvath's penalty kick save in extra time delivered the U.S. a memorable win over El Tri and the first trophy of the Gregg Berhalter era.

alex verdugo
MLB

Yankees Swept After Questionable Call in Ninth Inning

The Red Sox swept their arch rivals following a questionable called third strike that killed a Yankees rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.

simone biles
Play
Olympics

Simone Biles Wins Seventh U.S. Title Ahead of Tokyo Games

24-year-old Simone Biles won her seventh national championship less than two months before the start of the Tokyo Games.