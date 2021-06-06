The last time we saw Floyd Mayweather step into the ring was nearly four years ago, when former UFC champion Conor McGregor made his boxing debut. Now, the unbeaten Mayweather will take on another relative newcomer to the sport: YouTube star Logan Paul.

Mayweather and Paul will face off on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the 44-year-old former welterweight title holder will put his perfect record to the test against the 26-year-old Paul. Paul lost the only professional fight on his record against another YouTuber, KSI, in November 2019 at Staples Center.

Before his fight against McGregor, Mayweather's last fight against an actual seasoned boxer came in a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berton on Sept. 12, 2015. His win over McGregor pushed his career record to a perfect 50-0.

The fight between Mayweather and Paul will have different rules than a usual fight. There will be no judges—or even an official winner announced—though knockouts will still be permitted. The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with Paul fighting under a 190-pound weight limit.

Paul stands at 6'2", while Mayweather is 5'8" and has never weighed more than 151 pounds for any of his professional fights.

The undercard for Sunday night will feature former NFL star Chad Johnson taking on bare-knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell. The pair will face off in a four-round fight at the cruiserweight class.

How to watch

Time: First fight starts at 5:15 p.m. ET. Pay-Per-View card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

TV: Showtime PPV and FANMIO PPV

Live stream: Showtime PPV and FANMIO PPV