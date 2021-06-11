Wheaties Launches Muhammed Ali Commemorative Box

Wheaties via Twitter

Wheaties will celebrate its 100th anniversary by making boxing legend Muhammed Ali its latest cover athlete.

Ali's turn on the Wheaties Box will be part of the cereal's limited-edition Century Box Series. Ali is one of the numerous historic athletes who will grace the Wheaties cover over the next year.

"No one was quite like Muhammad Ali. Beyond his unrivaled prowess in the boxing ring, he was also an agent for social change, racial justice, and is remembered as a civil rights icon,” Wheaties brand manager Taylor Gessell said in a statement. “We are proud to launch our commemorative series by honoring the valiant legacy of Muhammad Ali: The Greatest of All Time.”

Ali isn't the first civil-rights hero to be featured on the Wheaties cover. Former Olympic gold medalist Tommy Smith was featured on the Wheaties box in January, with one side of the box commemorating his raised right fist on the podium at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

“As a world champion, I always wanted to be on a Wheaties box,” Smith said in a statement. “To now be recognized by Wheaties and selected to grace the cover of their box, in the class with other great champion athletes, is an honor.”

The new Ali Wheaties box will be available at grocery stores across the country throughout the summer.