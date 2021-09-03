September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Oscar De La Hoya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Calls Off Sept. 11 Fight

Author:

Oscar De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

The former boxing champion posted a video online Friday of himself in a hospital bed, saying he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

SI Recommends

“I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya, who has been a boxing promoter since retiring, was to have fought the 44-year-old Belfort at 185 pounds, 40 pounds heavier than he was for his loss to Pacquiao.

More Fighting Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

oscar de la hoya
Boxing

De La Hoya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Fight

The 48-year-old De La Hoya, who is fully vaccinated, was set to return to the ring on Sept. 11, but the fight has now been called off.

DeAndre Jordan
NBA

Report: Nets Trade Jordan to Pistons; Detroit Waives Center

Detroit waived DeAndre Jordan, who now becomes a free agent and returns $4 million in a buyout of his remaining two years, $20 million on his contract.

big-12-football-games-coronavirus
Play
College Football

Sources: Big 12 Could Add Four New Members Next Week

UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati are expected to apply for Big 12 membership next week and could be approved for admittance by next Friday, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

Apr 1, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) at Barclays Center.
NBA

Report: Aldridge Comes Out of Retirement, Signs With Nets

The seven-time All-Star forward signed a one-year $2.6 million deal with Brooklyn after retiring five months ago due to heart concerns.

Kenny Omega, Tony Schiavone and Don Callis in the ring on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

How to watch AEW ‘Double or Nothing’

AEW is finally performing in front of a sold-out crowd again for the first time in over a year.

Finn Balor cuts a promo on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Bálor Prepares for ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent’ Roman Reigns

Finn Bálor has high praise for the man who he defeated in the inaugural universal championship tournament.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Draft Review: Fabiano Celebrity Invitational Gives Back to Charity

Breaking down the results of a recent fantasy football draft hosted by Michael Fabiano and graciously sponsored by SlingTV

darren-till
MMA

Brunson, Till Fighting for a Shot at UFC Middleweight Title

Both fighters are top contenders in the middleweight division and a chance at the title, making their bout on Saturday afternoon all the more important.