Álvarez, Plant Trade Barbs at Press Conference

September 21, 2021
Publish date:

Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant Throw Punches in Press Conference Ahead of Fight

Author:

Things got real heated on stage between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant. 

Tension was high as the two stood eye to eye during a press conference to promote the super middleweight title unifier on Tuesday. Things escalated when Álvarez pushed Plant, who slightly lost his balance.

After Plant gained his balance, he walked forward and slapped Álvarez with his left hand. However, Álvarez dodged the slap by ducking and then initiated a pair of slaps of his own before the security officials stepped in to break everything up.

It is safe to say Álvarez landed a couple of strikes to Plant's face, which left a clear mark under his right eye. 

"He was talking about my mom," Álvarez said as to what started the fight per Michael Benson. "He said, 'You motherf-----.' You passed a line right there. That's why I pushed him. He came back with a left hook. That's what happened."

When the two square off on Nov. 6, it will be Álvarez's first off of DAZN since his 2018 bout with Gennadiy Golovkin. It will also serve as his first fight with Showtime Boxing since 2014 when he defeated Erislandy Lara.

Álvarez enters the November fight 56-1-2 and is the recipient of seven consecutive wins and a 14-0-1 mark through his last 15 fights. Álvarez's 2017 fight against Golovkin ended in a draw before he later defatted him by a majority decision. He recently defeated Billy Joe Saunders in an eighth-round corner retirement. 

Meanwhile, Plant (21-0) enters the fight with a perfect record and has defended his International Boxing Federation title, which he won in defeating Jose Uzcategui with a unanimous decision.

More recently, in January, Plant also defeated Caleb Truax by unanimous decision in Los Angeles. 

