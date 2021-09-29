After 26 years and 72 professional bouts, PacMan is calling it a career.

Former world champion Manny Pacquiao announced on Tuesday night his retirement from professional boxing, releasing a 15-minute video on his Facebook page. He last fought in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, which was his first bout in over two years.

"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you!" Pacquiao's statement read. "Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing."

In the video, Pacquiao thanked a long list of people who have helped and supported him throughout his esteemed career. He also thanked the sport of boxing itself for shaping his life all those years ago.

SI Recommends

"You gave me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives," Pacquiao said to the camera. "I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life, I can't imagine. I just heard the final bell."

Pacquiao made his professional debut in 1995 at age 16. He became the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes, and is the only boxer to hold world championships across four different decades. He held the welterweight title as recently as 2019 at age 40, making him the oldest boxer to ever do so.

Pacquiao announced last week he will run for president of the Philippines in 2022.

More Boxing Coverage: