Sources: Romero Likely Out of Dec. 5 Fight Amid Assault Allegation

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rolando Romero Likely Out of Dec. 5 Bout Amid Recent Sexual Assault Allegation

Author:

Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime are in advanced discussions to remove Rolando Romero from his scheduled Dec. 5 fight against Gervonta Davis due to accusations of sexual assault against Romero, sources told Sports Illustrated.

The alleged victim, Izabel Zambrano, 24, a Las Vegas resident, went public on social media last week about an incident she says occurred in the fall of 2019. In an interview with SI, Zambrano reiterated the account she posted on Twitter of the alleged assault, which she claims happened at Romero’s Las Vegas apartment after a game of Connect 4.

“We struggled,” Zambrano said in a telephone interview with SI, her first public comments beyond her social media posts. “I was really scared.”

A friend of Zambrano, who requested anonymity, confirmed to SI on Saturday that Zambrano contacted her and described the attack immediately afterwards, describing Zambrano as “distraught.”

Zambrano says she has filled out a witness statement with the Henderson Police Department and has been told she will be contacted by detectives from the Special Victims Unit this week. A spokesperson for the Henderson Police confirmed to Sports Illustrated that a report was taken involving Rolando Romero and that there is an open investigation. The police declined to name who made the report.

SI Recommends

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, which represents Romero, 26, did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. A representative for Showtime declined comment. Sources tell SI that Isaac Cruz, a once-beaten lightweight, is the favorite to replace Romero on December 5th.

Asked why she did not report what happened in 2019, Zambrano told SI that the incident was “a paralyzing moment” and that she did not think anyone would believe her. She says she decided to come forward now, in part, because of how visible Romero has become since the fight with Davis, one of boxing’s biggest stars, was announced. 

“It just seemed like he was everywhere,” says Zambrano. “I went to YouTube to turn on a video of my daughter, I see a video of him. I go on Twitter, I see a video of him. I go on Facebook, I see a video of him. I turn on the TV … I didn’t realize I had PTSD from that night. I was so confused and so ashamed that I had put myself in a position like that. Now, I’m very triggered by what happened. I can no longer sit and bottle it up while he gets to live this life and be glorified and no one’s voice is heard.”

Zambrano says the backlash she has received on social media since going public has been vile.

“People are calling me a gold digger, a clout chaser and so many things like that,” says Zambrano. “All these things people are saying about me are not true. They have just been disgusting. This is something I have struggled with in silence. I had to speak up.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Rolando-Romero
Boxing

Sources: Romero Likely Out of Dec. 5 Fight Amid Assault Allegation

The 147-pound title contender may be replaced by Isaac Cruz for the fight against Gervonta Davis.

Georgia's Nolan Smith celebrates after an interception vs Florida
College Football

The Blistering 135 Seconds When Georgia Sunk Florida

The Bulldogs turned a 3–0 lead into a 24-point one in the blink of an eye as their defense claimed its latest conquest.

Ernie Johnson walking.
NBA

Ernie Johnson's Son Dies at 33 Years Old

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael."

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
College Football

Michigan State's Dream Start Adds a Rivalry Thriller

Michigan had no answer for Kenneth Walker III in what was the game of the college football season.

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Mathieu Apologizes for Calling Chiefs Fans 'Toxic'

After back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl and winning in 2020, Kansas City sits third in the AFC West with a 3–4 record.

clemson
College Football

Clemson Delivers All-Time Bad Beat With Last-Second Touchdown

Florida State +9.5 backers, look away.

jan-Blachowicz
MMA

UFC 267 Results: Teixeira Surprises Blachowicz to Win Title

Follow along with all the action at UFC 267 with instant analysis, stats and results.

josh-allen-top-five-quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 8: Perfect Million-Dollar Lineup Guide

Stacks, foundational players and value picks to help you build the perfect daily fantasy lineup.