Álvarez vs. Plant Live Blog: Updates From the Fight

LAS VEGAS — We’re back again, blog readers, ringside in Las Vegas, this time for the super middleweight unification fight between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant. Álvarez (56-1-2) and Plant (21–0) will attempt to crown the first undisputed 168-pound champion in the four belt era. A few things to know before we begin.

Álvarez has been as big as a 12–1 favorite by some oddsmakers, with most predicting an Álvarez knockout. While Plant enters the ring with a sterling record, his opposition to this point has been painfully weak. Álvarez, meanwhile, has one of the best resumes in boxing, with wins over high level talents Erislandy Lara, Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

Something I’ve been hearing from a member of Plant’s team: the magnitude of this moment is beginning to resonate with Plant. Plant has not only never fought anyone on Álvarez’s level, he has never fought on this big a stage. Plant’s last fight, against Caleb Truax, was fought behind closed doors. The fight before was in Nashville, near Plant’s hometown. Some 16,000-plus fans will pack the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight, virtually all here for Canelo. How Plant handles the environment will be a variable in this fight.

Plant’s revival of the positive drug test Álvarez popped in 2018 has added a layer of intrigue to the fight. Plant’s verbal assault has clearly crept under Álvarez’s skin; Álvarez shoved Plant in September, sparking a brief press conference brawl, and the two jawed at each other at the weigh-in on Friday. Álvarez has declared that this matchup is personal. Don’t expect Álvarez, one of boxing’s savviest fighters in the ring, to be taken out of his game plan. But expect a little more aggressiveness from him tonight.

