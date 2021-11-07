Álvarez vs. Plant Live Blog: Updates From the Fight

Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Canelo Alvarez Squares Off Against Caleb Plant Saturday in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez Squares Off Against Caleb Plant Saturday in Las Vegas
Publish date:

Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant Live Blog

Live updates, analysis and scores from Álvarez vs. Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Author:

LAS VEGAS — We’re back again, blog readers, ringside in Las Vegas, this time for the super middleweight unification fight between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant. Álvarez (56-1-2) and Plant (21–0) will attempt to crown the first undisputed 168-pound champion in the four belt era. A few things to know before we begin.

  • Álvarez has been as big as a 12–1 favorite by some oddsmakers, with most predicting an Álvarez knockout. While Plant enters the ring with a sterling record, his opposition to this point has been painfully weak. Álvarez, meanwhile, has one of the best resumes in boxing, with wins over high level talents Erislandy Lara, Gennadiy Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.
  • Something I’ve been hearing from a member of Plant’s team: the magnitude of this moment is beginning to resonate with Plant. Plant has not only never fought anyone on Álvarez’s level, he has never fought on this big a stage. Plant’s last fight, against Caleb Truax, was fought behind closed doors. The fight before was in Nashville, near Plant’s hometown. Some 16,000-plus fans will pack the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight, virtually all here for Canelo. How Plant handles the environment will be a variable in this fight.
  • Plant’s revival of the positive drug test Álvarez popped in 2018 has added a layer of intrigue to the fight. Plant’s verbal assault has clearly crept under Álvarez’s skin; Álvarez shoved Plant in September, sparking a brief press conference brawl, and the two jawed at each other at the weigh-in on Friday. Álvarez has declared that this matchup is personal. Don’t expect Álvarez, one of boxing’s savviest fighters in the ring, to be taken out of his game plan. But expect a little more aggressiveness from him tonight.

More Boxing Coverage:
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Canelo Álvarez Continues to Roll
Best in the World: Tyson Fury Beats Deontay Wilder Again in Thrilling Fight
Caleb Plant Is Embracing the Underdog Role in Title Fight vs. Canelo Álvarez
Rolando Romero Likely Out of Dec. 5 Bout Amid Recent Sexual Assault Allegation

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

1-1-1-canelo-plant
Play
Boxing

Álvarez vs. Plant Live Blog: Updates From the Fight

Live updates, analysis and scores from Álvarez vs. Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Northwestern football logo.
Play
College Football

Protestors Interrupt Northwestern-Iowa With Signs

The protestors brought hand-made signs onto the field during the game.

lsu-bama
College Football

LSU Pulls Out All the Stops in Upset Bid vs. Alabama

Playing the role of spoiler, the Tigers executed a wild fake punt to take an early lead over rival No. 2 Alabama.

cincinnati tulsa
College Football

Cincinnati Survives Upset Bid With Dramatic Goal-Line Stand

Tulsa was knocking on the door in the final minute, but the Bearcats stood tall to preserve the undefeated season.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Play
Betting

Cincinnati Fails to Cover Double-Digit Spread Yet Again

After an impressive start to the season, it's no longer a safe bet when the Bearcats are favored by double digits.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) catches a touchdown while Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) defends in the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Play
College Football

No. 3 Michigan State Stunned by Unranked Purdue

The Boilermakers have taken down two top three teams this season so far.

hugh-freeze-covid-19-tests-positive
College Football

Kiffin Calls Ole Miss Football Tweets of Freeze 'Bush League'

The official Rebels football account trolled the Liberty coach, who led the Ole Miss program before resigning when a "pattern of personal misconduct" was found.

arizona helmet
College Football

Arizona Beats Cal to Snap 20-Game Losing Streak

It had been 763 days since the Wildcats last won a game, but the skid is no more after Saturday's 10-3 victory.