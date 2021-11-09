Report: Deron Williams, Frank Gore to Fight in Boxing Match

Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams and longtime NFL running back Frank Gore will fight in a four-round boxing match, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The fight will be an undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Tampa.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday.

Williams, a three-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, hasn't played in the NBA since 2017. But outside of basketball, he also is a part owner of a MMA gym called Fortis MMA in Dallas.

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl running back, has played 241 NFL games — the most at his position in NFL history. He's the third-all leader in rushing yards at 16,000 but hasn't played in an NFL game since last year with the Jets.

In their playing days, Williams, now 37, weighed 200 pounds at 6'3". Gore, 38, was 212 pounds at just 5'9" when he was running over NFL defenders.

More NBA Coverage: