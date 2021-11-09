Markieff Morris Calls Out Nikola Jokic on Twitter

Monday night's Nuggets win over the Heat was marred by a late-game foul by Nikola Jokić on Markieff Morris. Morris bumped Jokić at midcourt, turned around and took a huge blow from the reigning league MVP.

Morris was down on the court for an extended period while the two teams had to be separated. Eventually, he was able to walk off the court with the help of the Miami medical staff. Jokić was ejected from the 111-92 Nuggets win.

After the game, the Heat shared that Morris was being evaluated for a neck injury. Morris took to Twitter to share that while he always takes "hard fouls", he's "never hit a man with his back turned."

Marcus Morris, the twin brother and longtime teammate of Markieff Morris, was not happy after seeing the play.

"Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED," he tweeted while adding the "taking notes" emoji.

Jokić's brothers responded from a newly launched Twitter account by going back at Marcus Morris, saying they'll "be waiting" for him if he wants to escalate things.

Denver Post reporter Mike Singer verified this account was set up by Nemanja and Strahinja Jokić.

The NBA has issued any further discipline after the scuffle.

ESPN's Bobby Marks predicts that the Nuggets star center will get a two-game suspension from the league.

