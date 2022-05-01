Jake Paul Teases Return to Boxing Ring in Tweet

Boxer Jake Paul is making his return to the ring.

Paul teased his return in an announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

After his knockout of Tyron Woodley last December, it was widely expected that Paul would be taking a break from boxing. However, Paul began training again in March, and will now return to the ring against an opponent in August that has yet to be announced.

Paul has been dominant in his five career matches, going 5–0 with four knockouts. His matches have only gone more than two rounds twice, both coming against Woodley. The first was in August, when Paul won by split decision, and the second was in his knockout win over Paul in December.

It was clear Paul was planning a return to the ring after he began training earlier this spring.

“Back in the gym, back to training and excited, more excited and motivated than ever. You know, that was Chapter 1 of my boxing career, that was my rookie season and now I get to go on another chapter here,” Paul told ESPN in March.

While the opponent for Paul is yet to be determined, we now know he’ll be back in the ring for his sixth match this fall, looking to extend his unbeaten streak in the ring.

More Boxing Coverage: