Boxer Tyson Fury retained his heavyweight crown with a knockout of British fighter Dillian Whyte on Saturday in London.

The 33-year-old Fury knocked out Whyte with a sixth round uppercut and vowed to retire from boxing and potentially pursue an MMA fight against heavyweight star Francis Ngannou in 2023.

“I have to be a man of my word, and I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, and what a way to go out,” Fury said after the fight.

Fury had promised his wife that he would retire after beating Deontay Wilder last year, but Fury changed his mind and opted to defend his heavyweight crown against Whyte in London over the weekend.

While Fury may be hanging it up, Whyte wants another crack at him, as he believes that Fury made an illegal move during Saturday’s match.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Sunday, Whyte described why he believes Fury made an illegal move during their match on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

“I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to [regain my senses] but he full-on pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal. This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual, they let Fury do what he wants,” Whyte said.

When asked if he wanted a rematch, Whyte didn’t mince words.

“I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go.”

Whether or not Whyte ultimately gets another opportunity against Fury remains to be seen, as Fury appears set to head off into the sunset as a heavyweight champion.

