Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing
Dmitry Bivol Believes He Has Enough Skill To Upset Canelo Alvarez
Dmitry Bivol Believes He Has Enough Skill To Upset Canelo Alvarez

At the Peak of His Powers, Canelo Álvarez Eyes a First Step Toward Light Heavyweight Supremacy

The 31-year-old says his upcoming bout with Dmitry Bivol will be a difficult fight, but he feels nobody can top him right now.

LAS VEGAS – For three years Saul “Canelo” Álvarez has effortlessly slid between three weight classes, collecting titles between 160 and 175 pounds, knocking out some of boxing’s best along the way. So it came as no surprise that when asked about the possibility of facing heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk in the future, Álvarez didn’t flinch.

“I like it,” Álvarez said. “Why not? I’ll fight everyone. I don’t f------ care.”

No kidding. At 31 and atop every credible pound-for-pound list, Álvarez (57-1-2) is at the peak of his powers. “Ask him if he can beat Anthony Joshua,” said Álvarez’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, “and he’ll probably tell you yes to that, too.” Last year, Álvarez completed an 11-month housecleaning of the super middleweight division, ripping belts from Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, handing each their first loss. On Saturday, Álvarez will take the first step toward supremacy at light heavyweight when he takes on Dmitry Bivol, a—wait for it—undefeated 175-pounder who has held a version of the title since 2017.

It's a difficult fight, Álvarez admits.

Though not one he can see himself losing.

“It’s boxing but I feel nobody can beat me right now,” Álvarez told Sports Illustrated.

“I feel I’m in my prime. No disrespect to other fighters. Great fighters [are out] there, but I feel in my prime. I feel strong. I feel at my best.”

Who could argue? Smith finished his fight with Álvarez with a detached bicep. Saunders walked out of the ring with a broken face. Ryan Garcia, Álvarez’s ex-stablemate, described Álvarez’s speed as “cartoonish.” 

“He’s explosive, he’s fast, he’s confident and his head movement has improved,” said Sergio Mora, a former junior middleweight champion. “It’s all come together for him.”

Against Bivol, Álvarez should be challenged. Bivol (19–0) is a decorated amateur with a flawless professional record. He has wins over Sullivan Barrera, Jean Pascal and Joe Smith. Smith, who currently holds a version of the light heavyweight title, was virtually shut out. Bivol’s strength is a piston-rod jab, a punch Álvarez can be susceptible to. Gennadiy Golovkin landed it frequently in his two fights with Álvarez, and Sergey Kovalev had a measure of success with it in 2019 before Álvarez knocked him out.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He’s a good fighter,” Álvarez told SI. “Difficult fighter, too. He’s a fighter who fights at distance, [maintains] good distance. He moves [well], he’s fast for the division, he’s strong. He’s a solid champion at 175.”

The key to beating him?

“Be patient,” Álvarez said. “Find a way to go inside. And be patient.”

Bivol’s critics will say he has never fought anyone close to Álvarez’s level. And they are right. Unfortunately, that’s the way it goes with Álvarez. When fighters think they have any chance of facing him—and picking up the payday that comes with it—they play it safe. Plant faced not one but two mandatory challengers to his super middleweight title before facing him, skipping a coin flip fight with David Benavidez. Jermall Charlo, the runner-up in Saturday’s Álvarez sweepstakes, passed on (very) public challenges from Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade in the hopes of landing the lucrative fight. Bivol defended his title twice last year but showed no interest in a dangerous fight with Gilberto Ramirez.

“Of course I feel pressure,” Bivol said. “I feel pressure every time. Many people feel pressure. But part of being champion is to mentally be there, to be confident and get over that.”

Bivol’s advantage could be the weight. Álvarez looked sharp in his first foray at 175 pounds, stopping Kovalev in the 11th round in 2019. But Kovalev was long faded, and facing Álvarez just 2 ½ months following a physical fight with Anthony Yarde. Bivol, 31, is an in-his-prime career-long light heavyweight who has shown a granite chin (ask Smith) and, at least early in his career, knockout power. Recently, Sugar Ray Leonard recalled his brief foray into light heavyweight waters, in 1988, when Leonard took on 175-pound titleholder Donny Lalonde at a catchweight. “When he hit me for the first time,” Leonard told SI. “I knew I was in for a long night.

Also at stake: A third fight with Golovkin, which Álvarez, with a win over Bivol, is locked into in September. Boxing purists scoff at a trilogy fight with Golovkin, who battled Álvarez to a (very) disputed draw in ’17 and a narrow-decision defeat a year later. They point to Golovkin’s age (40) and signs of decline. But Golovkin is 4–0 since his loss to Álvarez. He holds two pieces of the 160-pound title after last month’s knockout win over Ryota Murata. And while Benavidez or Andrade could be more challenging, a third fight with Triple-G is sure to attract mainstream interest—and remains one of the biggest fights in boxing. Plus: Álvarez says a fight with Golovkin is personal. Said Álvarez, “He talks a lot of s---.”

And from there? Next month’s light heavyweight title unification fight between Smith and Artur Beterbiev is interesting. Hearn, who has a three-fight deal with Álvarez, would like to stage a fight between Álvarez (again, assuming a win over Bivol) and the Smith-Beterbiev winner next year. Álvarez’s trainer/manager/guru Eddy Reynoso has lobbied for Álvarez to move up to cruiserweight to face titleholder Junior Makabu. And heavyweight? Álvarez says that if Usyk, who has a stiff test of his own this summer when he takes on Joshua in rematch of his decision win last fall, can make 201 pounds, he’s ready to take the fight.

“The ability to conquer categories that were impossible for a Mexican, for a person of my stature, well, it’s something historic,” Álvarez said. “And it’s what I want to do in my career. [Make] history.”

More Boxing Coverage: 

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

January 25, 2013; Sacramento, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) stands next to center Kendrick Perkins (5) during a break in the action against Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. The Thunder defeated the Kings 105-95.
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Perkins Discusses Falling Out With Russell Westbrook

The NBA analyst says that he’s working on repairing his relationship with the Lakers guard after comments he made about him on television.

By Mike McDaniel
Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick (17) warms up before the game in April 2021.
Extra Mustard

JJ Redick Is Winning Fans Over as an ESPN Analyst

The former NBA star has recently gone viral for his comments on “First Take.”

By Madison Williams
jordan addison
College Football

Pitt WRs Coach Has Message for Fans Amid Jordan Addison Situation

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner has entered the transfer portal after a standout sophomore season.

By Nick Selbe
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball
Extra Mustard

Texas Star RB Lands Lamborghini NIL Deal

This partnership is his sixth NIL deal so far in his two-year college football career.

By Madison Williams
Tom Crean gestures during a Georgia men's basketball game.
College Basketball

Report: Tom Crean ‘Hot Name’ in Evansville Coach Search

Could the veteran coach resurrect his career with the Purple Aces?

By Mike McDaniel
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Report: Sources Close to Mayfield Wonder if He Was Sabotaged

ESPN reports that some close to the QB wonder if the Browns set him up for failure late in the year.

By Madison Williams
New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after an interception for a touchdown.
NFL

Chargers Sign Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy

The linebacker won two Super Bowl rings with New England.

By Madison Williams
The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

FIFA Receives 3 Million Ticket Requests for 2022 World Cup Final

There’s also high demand to attend some of the biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation’s ability to accommodate fans.

By Associated Press