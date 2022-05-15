Frank Gore Registers First Professional Boxing Win in Debut

Former NFL star Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday in style Saturday night with an impressive win in his professional boxing debut.

Gore scored a fourth-round knockout victory over Yaya Olorunsola in the co-main event of Gamebred Boxing 1 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The five-time Pro Bowler shared a video of the KO and his post-fight celebration on Twitter.

“Today was a great day!!! Want to thank my team for all the hard work,” Gore wrote in the caption along with a praying emoji.

Gore officially announced his retirement from the NFL in April after signing a one-day contract with the 49ers where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career. The announcement came four months after his split-decision loss to ex-NBA star Deron Williams in a high-profile exhibition in Tampa.

Gore, a third-round pick out of Miami in 2005, finished his football career with 16,000 rushing yards, the third-highest total in NFL history behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. The 2010s All-Decade Team selection also compiled 81 rushing touchdowns and earned a second-team Pro Bowl nod in ’06.

