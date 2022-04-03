Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Frank Gore to Sign One-Day Contract With 49ers Before Retirement

Frank Gore’s career looks to be over.

The veteran running back told The SF Niners podcast he plans on retiring as a 49er before the season begins.

“We still trying to figure out when I’m gonna do my one-day contract, do my retirement,” Gore said. “I told Jed York, I always want to be a Niner.”

Gore spent 10 years in San Francisco, and he is the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher. He is the only running back in San Francisco history to surpass 11,000 yards in his career with the team.

After San Francisco, Gore bounced around a bit. He played with the Colts for three seasons, surpassing 1,000 yards in 2016 and totaling over 900 yards each year. He finished his playing career on one-year deals with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets, last playing for New York in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Gore finished his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, which is third in NFL history behind just Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He also totaled 81 rushing touchdowns in his 16 NFL seasons, and while he never led the league in rushing, he made five Pro Bowls with San Francisco

In the meantime, Gore had already started his plans after football. He fought former NBA player Deron Williams in a boxing match earlier this year, a match in which he lost, and Gore now says he still wants to remain part of the NFL. Gore said he would love to join the 49ers’ front office, and expects to have a conversation about doing just that.

“We’re also gonna sit down with me and my agent and talk about me working in the front office, because I love looking at talent, I love to evaluate talent, and I love ball,” he said. “They know that I know football players, what it takes to build football players.”

More NFL Coverage:

• Report: Dolphins Trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots for Third-Round Pick
• Colin Kaepernick Tweets His Excitement Ahead of Michigan Spring Game Appearance
• Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Comments on Team’s QB Situation After Matt Ryan Trade
• All 49ers: 49ers Re-Sign Ross Dwelley to One-Year Deal

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer
Play
College Basketball

Jon Scheyer Will Have the Talent to Win in Year 1 at Duke

It may be the end of an era for the Blue Devils, but Coach K’s successor is already showing his recruiting prowess for next season and beyond.

By Jason Jordan
Mike Krzyzewski coaches vs UNC in the Final Four
Play
College Basketball

With a Torch Passed and Destiny Denied, Coach K Rides Into the Sunset

There was no Hollywood ending for Krzyzewski, whose career clock ran out to give rise to a new king of Tobacco Road.

By Pat Forde
aliyah-boston-paige-bueckers-final-preview
Play
College Basketball

UConn or South Carolina? Expert Picks for the Women’s Title Game

By SI Staff
Coach K walks on the sideline vs UNC
Play
College Basketball

Even in Defeat, Coach K’s Final Chapter Will Endure

Duke’s loss to arch-rival UNC produced a startling scene and the end of a remarkable career.

By Kevin Sweeney
Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates WrestleMania 38 win
Wrestling

WrestleMania Takeaways: Steve Austin’s Still Got It … and So Does Logan Paul?

On night one, a once-in-a-lifetime performer returned, a major surprise was revealed and a new candidate for match of the year emerged.

By Justin Barrasso
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks during a news conference after Duke’s loss to North Carolina in a college basketball game during the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Play
College Basketball

Coach K Gives Emotional Interview After Loss to UNC

Duke’s NCAA tournament run concluded on Saturday night, officially marking the end of Mike Krzyzewski’s career.

By Jelani Scott
Coach Mike Krzyzewski cries after season-ending loss to UNC
Play
Extra Mustard

Nike’s Coach K Tweet Roasted After Duke’s Loss to UNC

The legendary brand was ridiculed by fans for their tweets to commemorate the iconic Duke coach.

By Mike McDaniel
UNC fans celebrate in the Dean Dome after win over Duke.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: UNC Fans Celebrate All Over Chapel Hill After Win vs. Duke

The Tar Heels are headed to their 12th national title game.

By Jelani Scott