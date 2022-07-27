Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing

UFC’s Dana White Slams Report Teasing Mayweather-McGregor Rematch

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor generated colossal hype and revenue with their initial 2017 bout.

In that fight, Mayweather improved his career record to 50–0 with a 10th-round technical knockout against the UFC superstar in Las Vegas. Mayweather reportedly earned $275 million from the bout, while McGregor received $85 million, according to Forbes.

Naturally, many observers and fans have been clamoring for a rematch ever since, and pundits speculate that Mayweather-McGregor II could generate more than $1 billion.

Rumors of a rematch were stoked Tuesday with a report by The Sun, a British tabloid, citing an unnamed source that claimed a “deal is very close to being done.” The Sun reported that the rematch would be an official bout, with records on the line, at 155 pounds. The report also stated that the reprise could take place somewhere in the Middle East in March 2023.

However, UFC president Dana White emphatically refuted the report Tuesday night, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. McGregor, after all, has two fights remaining on a UFC contract he signed in 2018.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“All bull [expletive],” White said, per the Review-Journal. “Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. Whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of the [expletive].”

Clearly, White is fiercely protective of UFC’s interests. When asked what it would take for him to help facilitate Mayweather-McGregor II, White bluntly answered, “dementia,” per the Review-Journal.

So while a Mayweather-McGregor rematch isn’t happening anytime soon, according to White, the rumors of such an eagerly anticipated fight probably aren’t going away—especially when approximately $1 billion might be at stake.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Daily Cover: Ranking the Best QB Moves of the 2022 NFL Offseason 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Candace Parker poses along with others for NIL partnership with Adidas.
College

Candace Parker to Lead Mentorship Program With Adidas NIL Athletes

The class of 15 women athletes will be brand ambassadors as a part of the company’s “impossible is nothing” campaign.

By Elizabeth Swinton4 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic playing at the U.S. Open.
Tennis

Breaking Down the Novak Djokovic-U.S. Open Situation

In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he looks at the recent changes in Naomi Osaka’s camp, ranks the majors by prestige and explores ways to tweak the Laver Cup.

By Jon Wertheim26 minutes ago
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football 2022 Draft Strategies: First Five Picks Drafting 4-5-6

Find out how to proceed through the early rounds of your fantasy football draft when picking from slots 4-6.

By Kyle Wood and Matt De Lima29 minutes ago
Lisandro Martinez has signed with Manchester United
Play
Soccer

Man United Introduces New CB Martinez, Competition for Maguire

Lisandro Martínez reunites with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and could supplant the club captain in central defense.

By Associated Press33 minutes ago
Liz Cambage sips a drink sitting courtside at an NBA game
Play
WNBA

SI:AM | Liz Cambage’s Messy Sparks Exit

The Sparks dumped one of their key players during the playoff chase, reportedly due to a variety of off-court issues.

By Dan Gartland35 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner Testifies in Russian Trial

The WNBA star said that her rights were not explained when she was detained at a Moscow airport in February.

By Associated Press39 minutes ago
dCOVpga_H
Golf

She Reported a PGA Player for Domestic Violence. What Didn’t Happen Next.

SI reviewed emails and documents regarding two allegations against Tom Pernice Jr., showing the Tour’s actions—and lack thereof—were problematic.

By Jessica Luther and Jon Wertheim40 minutes ago
Sebastien Haller is out after surgery for a testicular tumor
Play
Soccer

Dortmund Signing Haller Has Surgery to Remove Testicular Tumor

Sébastien Haller had to leave a preseason training camp 12 days after signing with Dortmund for treatment after the tumor was found.

By Associated Press40 minutes ago