Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul apparently has his sights set on a legendary opponent.

Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, according to multiple reports. The agreement was first reported by No Smoke Boxing, citing unnamed sources, and later confirmed by TMZ and MMA Fighting.

A boxing match against Silva would provide an intriguing matchup for the 25-year-old Paul, who was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6. That bout fell through when Rahman failed to make weight, prompting Paul to claim that Rahman was scared to fight him.

Paul (5–0) most recently fought former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in December 2021, winning with a sixth-round knockout.

Silva, 47, held the UFC middleweight title from 2006 to ’13. He’s 2–0 since returning to the boxing ring in 2021, with wins over former MMA star Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

No site for the bout has been reported. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company said an official announcement will come next week.

