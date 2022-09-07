A momentous lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler for UFC 281 is expected to take place on Nov. 12, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

The two parties haven’t signed contracts yet, but the contracts are expected to be sent out on Tuesday next week.

The 155-pound matchup is predicted to be hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the match would be on the pay-per-view card. The middleweight fight showcasing Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will headline the UFC 281 event.

Right now, Poirier ranks as the No. 2 lightweight fighter in the world, while Chandler ranks fifth.

The two UFC stars have been outspoken about their desire to face each other. So, it was only a matter of time before a plan was put in place.

Poirier will participate in his first fight since last December when he lost to Charles Oliveira in the lightweight title fight. The former interim champion previously beat Conor McGregor in back-to-back fights. His overall fight record is 28–7.

Chandler signed with UFC last year, and he already has wins over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson. He also previously lost to Oliveira in a lightweight title fight. His overall fight record in 23–7.

