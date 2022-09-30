Luis Quinones, 25-Year Old Boxer, Dies Five Days After Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight Luis Quiñones died Thursday night, five days after he was hospitalized following a knockout loss to Jose Muñoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. He was 25.

His brother, Leonardo Quiñones, confirmed his death on social media late Thursday evening.

“You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quiñones, forever and ever in our hearts,” Leonardo Quiñones wrote on Facebook, per Salvador Rodríguez of ESPN Deportes.

Cuadrilatero Boxing, the fight promoter, also released a statement on social media expressing condolences: “Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quiñones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport. Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio César Chávez.”

Quiñones was knocked out in the eighth round of the fight against Muñoz after a punch sent him to the ground. He was placed on a stretcher in the ring and transported to the hospital.

Quiñones, who was unbeaten before the fight, was taken to the North General Clinic in Barranquilla, where he underwent surgery for what was diagnosed as “neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions.” According to ESPN Deportes, doctors performed a craniectomy—removing a piece of the skull to relieve pressure—after detecting a subdural hematoma, a type of internal bleeding.

Quiñones was declared brain-dead on Thursday, according to ESPN Deportes, but was connected to a respirator until his death was announced at midnight.