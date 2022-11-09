Ring Trilogy

Five years after their first fight, Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin closed out one of boxing’s epic rivalries.

Five years after their first fight—which featured one of the most controversial outcomes in recent history—super middleweights Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin closed out one of boxing’s epic rivalries when Álvarez scored a resounding unanimous decision in Las Vegas. This being boxing, it’s possible they’ll fight again some day. But assuming that doesn’t happen, their three-bout passion play has already given fans everything they love about the sport: soaring drama, controversial endings, heartwarming displays of sportsmanship, unrepentant trash-talking and, above all, moments of pure pugilistic artistry.



Sept. 17, 2022: Álvarez by unanimous decision

Their final brawl wasn’t a classic, but in the end Álvarez convincingly defended his disputed super middleweight title. The 40-year-old Golovkin, meanwhile, suffered only his second career loss—both to Álvarez. “Thank you so much, my friend,” Álvarez said after the post-fight embrace. “Thank you, Golovkin.”



Sept. 15, 2018: Álvarez by majority decision

After a year of public sniping at each other, the fighters gave fans a classic slugfest with another razor-thin margin. Álvarez took two judges’ cards and left with the unified middleweight championship—and bragging rights in the trash-talking wars.

Sept. 16, 2017: Split draw

The rivalry’s first chapter was a boxing classic, both for the fighters’ performance and its controversial ending. Most observers thought Golovkin jabbed his way to a narrow win, but the three judges couldn’t agree: One scored for Álvarez, one for Golovkin, and one scored a draw. An unsatisfying result at the time—but it guaranteed a rematch and created an enduring rivalry.



