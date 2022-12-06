Ryan Garcia Nearing Deal to Fight Mercito Gesta  in January

Mercito Gesta, a two-time lightweight title challenger, is in advanced negotiations to face Ryan Garcia in January, sources familiar with the situation told SI.

The deal is subject to approval by DAZN, which has pushed Garcia’s promoter, Golden Boy, to make a high-value fight. If finalized, Garcia-Gesta, which will be contracted for 140 pounds, would take place either Jan. 21 or Jan. 28 in Austin, Texas.

Last month Garcia (23-0) and Gervonta Davis agreed to terms for a 136-pound catchweight fight. That fight is tentatively scheduled for April, leaving time for both Garcia and Davis to take interim fights. Davis will face 130-pound titleholder Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. A press conference to formally announce Davis-Hector Garcia was held Monday in Washington, D.C.

Gesta (33-3-3) is coming off a decision win over Joel Diaz Jr. last April. Gesta, 35, has had two cracks at a 135-pound title. In 2012, Gesta lost a lopsided decision to Miguel Vazquez. In 2018, Gesta lost another wide decision to Jorge Linares. He is 2-1-1 since the loss to Linares, which includes a knockout loss to Juan Antonio Rodriguez. Like Davis, Gesta is a southpaw, which Garcia’s team believes will help Garcia in the preparations for the anticipated fight with Davis.

In choosing Austin, Garcia, 24, is hoping to continue to build his connection with a younger audience. Garcia’s popularity is backstopped by a significant social media following, including more than nine million followers on Instagram and five million on Tik Tok. Austin, home to the University of Texas, is a burgeoning tech hub that is fast emerging as an alternative to California’s Silicon Valley.

Garcia is 2-0 in the ring this year. He ended a 15-month layoff with a wide decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe in April and followed it up with a sixth-round knockout of former super featherweight titleholder Javier Fortuna in July. If both Davis and Garcia come through their interim fights, a matchup between the two heavy hitters will be one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing.

