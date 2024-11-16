Amanda Serrano Could Only Laugh About Controversial Defeat vs. Katie Taylor
Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano was narrowly defeated on Frirday by undisputed light welterweight champion Katie Taylor 95-94 in a controversial decision that was met with outrage on social media.
After the fight, Serrano could only laugh about the puzzling decision in a post onto her account on X (formerly Twitter).
"I landed 107 more punches, she got a point deducted and I lost 95-94 lmfao," Serrano wrote.
Serrano was the busier fighter through the first couple rounds, but Taylor managed to steady herself and the two boxers locked heads—literally—multiple times throughout the fight, which opened up a nasty-looking gash on Serrano's head, and resulted in a point deduction for the Irishwoman.
Serrano threw 724 punches, landing 329 of them compared to Taylor, who landed 217 of 529.
After the fight, Serrano took exception to Taylor's tactics.
"She kept headbutting me," Serrano said. "We knew from the first fight it's what she does. Not only my fight, she did it with Chantelle Cameron. She uses her head."
Serrano, who moved up three weight classes to fight Taylor, also said she knew the result of the fight was going to be "a little shady."
But in another post onto X, Serrano admitted that she shouldn't have accused Taylor of an intentional headbutt.
"Congratulations to @KatieTaylor in her decision win. Tempers are flared when you’re in the heat of battle & you say things you shouldn’t say," Serrano wrote. "I’m not one to ever disrespect an opponent & these were never my intentions to Katie."
"She & I are cool outside the ring and the best dance partners in the ring. In no way should I ever had said she did it purposely, it’s her style that makes for them."
Serrano was defeated by Taylor in a split decision in April of 2022.
After the fight, Jake Paul lobbied for a trilogy match between the two, something Serrano seemed to be in favor of.
"I’m with it," She wrote.