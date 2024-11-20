Boxing Fan Sues Netflix Over Constant Buffering During Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight
On Friday, boxing fans ranging from the diehard to the casual tuned in to watch ex-YouTuber Jake Paul do battle with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas.
Many, however, found themselves stonewalled by buffering on Netflix's stream. The streaming giant—which has a checkered history of live productions—took such criticism for the issue that one fan has decided to take action.
Ronald "Blue" Denton of Hillsborough County, Fla. is suing Netflix in state court, accusing the company of "alleged breach of contract and unfair, deceptive actions" per Rachel Tucker of WFLA-TV in Tampa.
The suit is seeking monetary damage, along with class-action status.
“60 million Americans were hyped to see ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ versus YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul. What they saw was ‘The Baddest Streaming on the Planet’,” the lawsuit states.
Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision to move his career record to 11-1.