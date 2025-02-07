Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez Finalizing Deal for Fight in Las Vegas
Jake Paul, one of boxing's top attractions, and Canelo Alvarez, arguably the sport's biggest star, are finalizing a deal for a fight scheduled to take place on May 3 in Las Vegas, sources told Mike Coppinger of ESPN.
The bout, which will take place at the 200-pound weight limit for the boxers, will be held at T-Mobile Arena and is slated to be streamed on Netflix.
Alvarez, 34, is the former super middleweight undisputed champion of the world, and has won titles in four different divisions, compiling a 62-2-2 career record with 39 TKOs. He is in the conversation for the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.
Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, is one of the most popular social media personalities in the world, and has quickly made a name for himself in the ring. Paul has defeated the likes of Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, with his lone loss coming at the hands of Tommy Fury in February 2023. He most recently fought legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a bout that reportedly drew 108 million viewers globally, despite multiple hitches in Netflix's streaming of the bout.
Alvarez would be the best fighter Paul has faced to date. It's not the first time a potential Paul-Alvarez fight has been discussed, as combat sports insider Ariel Helwani said back in November that he believed the bout was a "real thing."
Alvarez himself, during an appearance on The Full Send Podcast in November, seemed open to a fight against Paul. It's not clear if the tentative fight against Paul will jeopardize Alvarez's agreement to fight Terence Crawford on Mexican Independence Day Weekend.