Jake Paul Shared Classy Message for Mike Tyson After Defeating Him in Netflix Fight
Although Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in blowout fashion Friday night at AT&T Stadium, the YouTuber still holds plenty of respect for the 58-year-old boxing legend.
"First and foremost, Mike Tyson—it's an honor. Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend; he's the greatest to ever do it," Paul said on the Netflix broadcast after the fight. "He's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him, and we wouldn't be here today without him. This man is an icon. ... It's just an honor to be able to fight him.
"He's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet. So it was really tough like I expected it to be."
Paul, 27, went into the fight proclaiming that he was going to knock Tyson out. Tyson held his own for the first two rounds until his age really started to show, and it was all Paul after that.
The two boxers got mixed up in a heated exchange at the weigh-in Thursday night when Tyson slapped Paul across the face. But Tyson is walking out of AT&T Stadium on Friday night with more respect for Paul.
"He's a very good fighter," Tyson said of Paul.