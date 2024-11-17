Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Fans Blast Netflix Exec’s Baffling Take on Buffering Issues
Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in front of a huge crowd at AT&T Stadium on Friday in a fight that didn't come close to living up to the hype, as Tyson looked every bit of a 58-year-old fighter in what should be his last sanctioned boxing match.
While Paul got the win via unanimous decision, fans watching the Netflix broadcast of the event were dealt many losses throughout the night thanks to buffering issues that made it very hard to watch the action.
Netflix's Chief Technology Officer sent a memo to his staff, saying despite the streaming issues that were mocked by everyone on social media, the event was a "huge success" for the company.
“This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers.
"I'm sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues.
"We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”
Fans strongly disagreed with that statement: