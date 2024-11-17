SI

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Fans Blast Netflix Exec’s Baffling Take on Buffering Issues

Andy Nesbitt

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson via unanimous decision Friday night.
Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson via unanimous decision Friday night. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in front of a huge crowd at AT&T Stadium on Friday in a fight that didn't come close to living up to the hype, as Tyson looked every bit of a 58-year-old fighter in what should be his last sanctioned boxing match.

While Paul got the win via unanimous decision, fans watching the Netflix broadcast of the event were dealt many losses throughout the night thanks to buffering issues that made it very hard to watch the action.

Netflix's Chief Technology Officer sent a memo to his staff, saying despite the streaming issues that were mocked by everyone on social media, the event was a "huge success" for the company.

“This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers.

"I'm sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues.

"We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

Fans strongly disagreed with that statement:

More From Around the Sports World

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Boxing