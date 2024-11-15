Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Match Rules Explained
Longtime heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and internet celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul are set to step into the ring this coming Friday for their long-awaited boxing showdown.
The bout, which was originally scheduled for this past summer, will take place on Friday, November 15 at Arlington, Texas's AT&T Stadium.
Given the event's uncharacteristic nature (i.e. Paul convincing the retired Tyson to return to the ring for just the second time since 2005), there are some specific and critical rules for the match. Here's a look:
Tyson vs. Paul Fight Rules
The fight between Tyson and Paul is being organized by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and is being sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The rules are as follows:
- Fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves as opposed to the standard 10-ounce gloves.
- Each round will last two minutes as opposed to the usual three.
- The fight will be eight rounds as opposed to the typical 10 or 12.
Besides that? Game on.
"It [will] be the biggest moment in all of boxing history when I put this man to sleep," Paul said in an interview alongside Tyson to promote the event.
"He dreams a lot," rebutted Tyson. "This is not gonna come true young man."
The fight will stream exclusively on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Friday. click here to learn how to watch.