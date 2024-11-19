SI

Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Netflix Bout Becomes Most-Watched Women's Sporting Event

The rematch made history on Friday night.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor compete in a boxing match.
Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor compete in a boxing match. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In one of the lead-up boxing matches to Friday's highly anticipated Jake Paul–Mike Tyson fight, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano faced each other in a rematch many boxing fans were excited to see.

Well, the fans definitely tuned in to watch the fight go down. Netflix reports that the Taylor-Serrano fight saw a record 74 million average viewers, which makes the boxing match the most watched women's sporting event in history, not just in boxing. That's quite the accomplishment.

The match was pretty controversial, though, as Taylor head-butted Serrano multiple times, with one of the hits resulting in a pretty nasty cut above her eye. Taylor continuously hit that spot, causing a doctor to make sure Serrano could continue to fight. She later had a warning and then a point taken away for continuing to head butt her opponent.

Taylor ended up winning the fight 95–94, which sparked plenty of controversy in the boxing world.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

