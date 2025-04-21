SI

Former NBA Rookie of the Year to Make Boxing Debut Next Month

Michael Carter-Williams last played in the NBA in 2023.

Mike McDaniel

Former NBA guard Michael Carter-Williams will make his amateur boxing debut in May.
Former NBA guard Michael Carter-Williams will make his amateur boxing debut in May. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Former NBA guard Michael Carter Williams, who was the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year, will make his amateur boxing debut on May 29 in New York, according to Uprising Promotions, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Carter-Williams played in 395 games across nine NBA seasons, averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 40.2% shooting. Carter-Williams began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers after being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He later played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

He last played in the NBA in the 2022–23 season.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Boxing