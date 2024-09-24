Mike Tyson Revealed Some Interesting Details About His Prep for Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match on Netflix in November. The fight was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed when the 58-year-old Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up in May. If that isn't enough to scare you off this bout, just listen to Tyson's interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday.
While there's still plenty of time to cancel or push the fight again, Tyson went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the bout with the YouTube star. Kimmel asked Tyson how his training was going and didn't seem very optimistic about the former heavyweight champion's chances when he heard Tyson's answers.
Kimmel asked Tyson if he was training hard and was understandably shocked to hear that Tyson doesn't start his day in the gym until 11 a.m. Kimmel briefly became optimistic when Tyson said he was there until 5 p.m., but less so when he learned that included at least an hour of massage.
Then came the really interesting part. Kimmel got very serious for a moment and asked Tyson point-blank it if he would be high when he fought Paul. Tyson responded by saying, "Oh, I'm going to be so high off life, yeah." While the crowd laughed, he followed up with a direct question about marijuana. Tyson responded with, "That's a possibility too."
Considering Tyson has become as well-known for his ties to cannabis as boxing in the last few years, you have to wonder. And perhaps it's that, or the basic fact that he's more than twice as old as Paul, that explains why he's a +250 underdog on FanDuel right now.