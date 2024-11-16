Mike Tyson Showing His Age in Brutal Loss to Jake Paul Had Fans So Bummed Out
It didn't take long for the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to take a rather ugly turn.
The 58-year-old Tyson held his own in the first two rounds, but his age showed more and more as he slowed down throughout the next six rounds.
When the eighth and final round concluded, Paul had thrown 278 punches and landed 78, significantly more than Tyson, who threw 97 punches and landed 18. The much-younger Paul triumphed in the Netflix-streamed fight via unanimous decision.
As sports fans watched the fight, the mood quickly shifted from most people cheering for Tyson to concern for the 58-year-old to leave the boxing ring in one piece.
Tyson, who entered the match with 44 career victories by knockout, hadn't competed in a professional fight since he lost to Kevin McBride in 2005. The loss to Paul drops his professional boxing record to 50–7.
Paul, meanwhile, improves to 11–1 in his boxing career and now can say he defeated the legendary Tyson in a fight. A 58-year-old Tyson, that is.