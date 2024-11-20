SI

New Video From Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Has Fans Convinced It Was Rigged

Andy Nesbitt

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in what was a truly awful fight.
Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson via unanimous decision last Friday night at AT&T Stadium in a fight that will be remembered more for Netflix's streaming issues than the action that took place in the ring because, let's be honest—it was truly an awful fight.

Tyson, who looked every bit his age from the moment he stepped into the ring, landed just 18 punches in eight rounds. His performance had fight fans everywhere feeling bad for him but also thinking the fight might have been rigged.

A new video from the fight has only added to those feelings from fans as Tyson looked to have a clear shot at Paul's face but didn't end up throwing the punch.

Check this out:

Fans went off on that:

