Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 2-0 start this season, and they’ll hit the road for the first time on Sunday to face the 1-1 Utah Jazz and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson.

Utah rode a double-double from Jaren Jackson Jr. to a one-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans their last time out, and Will Hardy's group is looking to break into the play-in tournament/playoff conversation in the Western Conference this season.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Lakers have their sights set on a title, especially after a big offseason that saw them add former Jazz center Walker Kessler in a major sign-and-trade. Kessler has been worth the wild trade price so far, dropping over 20 points in each of his first two games, including a six-block showing in the Lakers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites in this matchup, but can they cover the spread against a Utah team that has a ton of young talent around Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first of seven NBA games on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -6.5 (-110)

Jazz +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: -245

Jazz: +200

Total

237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lakers vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Lakers record: 2-0

Jazz record: 1-1

Lakers vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Walker Kessler – available

Cameron Carr – out

Adou Thiero – out

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Lakers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Walker Kessler OVER 24.5 Points and Rebounds (-119)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Kessler against his former team:

Lakers big man Walker Kessler was one of my favorite preseason picks to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, and he’s gotten off to a great start, averaging 24.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Now, Kessler gets a shot at his former team – the Jazz – on Sunday evening, and Utah remains without veteran center Jusuf Nurkic. That has left the team extremely thin in the frontcourt, and it has shown through two games this season.

The Jazz are dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game (61.0) and are 28th in rebound percentage. So, Kessler should have a field day down low, as he does most of his work in the painted area.

In his two games this season, Kessler has combined for 35 and 30 points and rebounds, scoring at least 22 points in each game. While he may not reach that number again, he’s a legit double-double threat against this Jazz frontcourt.

Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

I’m buying the Lakers to win and cover in this matchup, as the Jazz have yet to cover the spread in a game this season.

Utah was able to sneak away with a win over New Orleans, but it allowed 129 points in that game, pushing it to 21st in the league in defensive rating. The Jazz have a serious issue with wing/guard defense, as none of their starters at those spots (Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey) are elite defenders – and they’re all youngsters.

That’s a bad sign against an L.A. offense that is led by Doncic and Austin Reaves, two of the best guard scorers in the league. The Lakers should be able to attack Utah across the board, and the Jazz are allowing the most points in the paint per game in the NBA this season.

I don’t believe a ton in this Jazz offense just yet, and the Lakers have back-to-back wins by more than seven points to open the 2026-27 campaign. They were able to beat the Clippers pretty easily despite a major turnover game from Doncic, and I expect him to be a lot sharper against this Utah team.

Pick: Lakers -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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