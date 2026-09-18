The Biggest Injuries Impacting Contenders Ahead of the MLB Postseason

Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees’ clash against the Twins on Wednesday during the sixth inning. He was due to make his third at-bat of the game before he was pulled and replaced by Heliot Ramos. The team hasn’t yet provided a thorough update on the injury, but indicated after his exit that he was dealing with lower leg tightness.

Yankees fans will be anticipating an update on the status of their superstar outfielder, but he’s far from the only notable player who’s dealing with an injury ahead of the postseason. Let’s take a look at every contending team’s current IL situation as the postseason inches closer, highlighting some key players that are currently on the shelf and providing the latest intel on when they’re expected to return, if at all.

Braves

Reynaldo Lopez, SP

Lopez struggled against the Cubs on Monday, and was removed from the game after three innings and subsequently placed on IL with right shoulder discomfort, an ailment he’s reportedly been battling all season. Lopez missed nearly the entire ‘25 season with a shoulder injury, and despite the lingering discomfort of that injury, he pitched in 26 games this year, including 13 starts, and owns a 4.54 ERA. The team hasn’t made any indication about his status for the postseason, but it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be available to pitch in October, which will further reduce Atlanta’s options out of the starting rotation.

Bryce Elder, SP

Elder was placed on IL on Sept. 9 and underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his knee, though he’s only expected to miss three to four weeks of action. He’d been dealing with discomfort in the knee since the All-Star break, and could be able to return in October, though it may require Atlanta to make a deep run in the postseason for Elder to make it back.

Phillies

Jesus Luzardo, SP

Jesus Luzardo is on the 15-day IL and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to return for the postseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luzardo was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday due to shoulder inflammation. He’ll be eligible to be activated on Sept. 27, the final day of the regular season. Whether he’ll be ready to return at that point remains to be seen, but the team is hopeful they’ll have the All-Star lefthander available in the postseason. After being placed on the IL, Luzardo told reporters that the plan is for him to be able to pitch in October.

Brad Keller, RP

Keller is set to be sidelined into 2027 after suffering a UCL tear in his pitching elbow, knocking one of the Phillies’ key relievers out for the season. In 32 appearances this season, Keller had a 4.02 ERA with 32 strikeouts, 13 walks and three saves in 31 1/3 innings.

Brewers

Brandon Woodruff, SP

Woodruff has been shelved since July 5, but there remains a slim chance that he could return late in the season. Woodruff is dealing with a right shoulder capsule, but he was pitching well during the first half of the season. Across nine starts, the 33-year-old registered a 2.98 ERA with 47 strikeouts against 10 walks in 45 1/3 innings. What role he could potentially take on for Milwaukee in the postseason after missing nearly three full months isn’t clear, though he could provide some valuable innings out of the bullpen if the team doesn’t feel he’s ready to take on a starter’s workload.

Cubs

Justin Steele, SP

Steele hasn’t pitched in MLB since last April, having dealt with a lengthy absence due to an elbow injury in his throwing arm. He’s currently rehabbing in Triple A, but the team intends for him to make a few more appearances before potentially activating him ahead of the postseason, given how long it’s been since he’s pitched in a game in MLB. Manager Craig Counsell said the team is “happy with what’s going on. But, [Steele] is going to need to pitch more,” before making a return.

Ben Brown, SP

Brown’s season is over after he sustained a neck injury and experienced a setback in his recovery after a throwing session at the team’s spring training complex in Arizona in late August. He won’t make it back for the postseason, and will instead focus on being ready for the 2027 campaign.

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH

Shohei Ohtani is on the IL after dealing with issues to his knee and biceps. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohtani’s been dealing with injuries to his left knee and right biceps and was placed on the 15-day IL. He hasn’t pitched since July 3, due to the stress placed on his ailing knee when he throws off the mound. He’ll be eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 23, and manager Dave Roberts has indicated that he expects Ohtani to play again before the conclusion of the regular season. Ohtani said that he’s going to focus on hitting when he returns to action, and that he’s likely not going to pitch again in ‘26.

Dalton Rushing, C

The Dodgers’ backup catcher saw plenty of action behind the plate during Will Smith’s extended absence, but he landed on the IL on Sept. 6 with right elbow discomfort, stemming from a partially torn UCL. The team has said Rushing won’t return to catching duties this season, but it remains hopeful that he can contribute as a designated hitter or pinch hitter during the postseason.

Edwin Diaz, RP

Injuries have derailed Diaz’s first season with the Dodgers, and he landed back on the IL in mid-August after a rough string of outings. The 32-year-old is expected to return Friday, though it seems the team has yet to make a decision as to whether he’ll even be on the postseason roster, given his struggles throughout the year. Diaz owns an unsightly 11.85 ERA this season and has seven saves and 19 strikeouts across 13 2/3 innings. If Diaz can’t showcase some level of stability on the mound during the final stretch, he might not be in the team’s plans for October.

Andy Pages, CF

Pages has been on the IL since Aug. 22 due to a fractured left hand, but he’s expected to return before the end of the regular season, and will likely forgo a rehab assignment. Pages was having a career year prior to the injury, with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .797 OPS. Assuming he returns to action without a hitch, Pages should be good to go for the postseason and reclaim his role as L.A.’s starting center fielder.

Roki Sasaki, SP/RP

A blister on his right middle finger landed Sasaki on the IL at the end of August, but he’s nearing a return to action after throwing a live bullpen session on Wednesday. He’ll be available for the postseason, but what role he’ll be in remains undetermined as of yet. Jack Harris of the California Post reports that it’s likely Sasaki pitches out of the bullpen in October, though he could be used out of the rotation in case of a late-season pitching injury.

Blake Snell, SP

Snell exited his start on Wednesday with a groin issue, but it’s unclear if he’ll need an IL stint as a result. Snell made his season debut on May 9 but was placed on the IL with an elbow injury. He didn’t return until Aug. 11, after which he made six starts before the groin issue arose during his most recent outing. It’s unclear if he’ll be back on the mound during the regular season, as the Dodgers will likely prioritize keeping him healthy for the postseason.

Padres

Gavin Sheets, DH

Sheets has been out of action since the end of August while dealing with a sprained foot, but he’s resumed swinging as of mid-September and could be ready to return for the postseason. The expectation, per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, is that Sheets would return as a DH or pinch hitter, and would not play in the field in October.

Joe Musgrove, SP

Musgrove hasn’t made a start since 2024, having been on the long recovery from Tommy John surgery. While attempting to stretch out while rehabbing in the minors, Musgrove has experienced issues in recovery on his surgically repaired arm. It’s still possible he’ll be back by the end of the season, though a bullpen role seems more likely at this stage.

Rays

Shane McClanahan, SP

Shane McClanahan is expected to return from IL for the postseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClanahan landed on the IL on Sept. 4 after exiting his start with forearm tightness. McClanahan said at the time that he didn’t think the injury was anything too serious, but the Rays opted to exercise caution with their star pitcher. The expectation is that McClanahan will be ready to pitch again by the end of the season, so he should be available in October barring a setback.

Tyler Wells, RP

Wells was also placed on the 15-day IL with left forearm tightness on Sept. 15, and he’s expected to need just a minimum stay on the shelf before returning for the postseason. He’s been a key setup man for the Rays since arriving in the trade from the Orioles, so getting him back for October will be important for Tampa.

Yankees

Aaron Judge, RF

Aaron Judge was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Twins with lower leg tightness. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judge was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Twins with what the team described as tightness in his lower leg. He could be seen grimacing after a swing and miss during the game, and was pulled before his third at-bat. Judge missed 84 games this season while dealing with a rib injury, but this seems to be an entirely different ailment. Fans in New York will be holding their breath as they await a more detailed update on the three-time MVP’s status, but it’s a major concern for the team with the postseason just weeks away.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Stanton remains out after injuring his calf earlier this season, and then subsequently suffering an ailment to his other calf while on the mend. Stanton has not yet been ruled out for the season, though the team hasn’t provided much of an update on his status. The injury-prone slugger has played in just 24 games this season, having not suited up since late April, and his status for the postseason remains up in the air.

Trent Grisham, CF

Grisham went down with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and has been on the IL since Sept. 5. The team isn’t expecting the outfielder to return before the end of the regular season, but his status for the postseason has not yet been declared. Grisham played in 121 games this year and recorded 18 home runs and 59 RBIs with a .703 OPS.

Fernando Cruz, RP

The Yankees’ reliever was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. While surgery hasn’t been recommended, Cruz has not resumed throwing of yet, so his status for the postseason is up in the air. The veteran owns a 3.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings this season and registered two saves.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

Chisholm has been on the IL since Sept. 10 after sustaining a sprained thumb, but he’s expected to be back in action before the end of the regular season. Chisholm told reporters he’s targeting a return of Sept. 22, before the Yankees kick off a season-ending homestand against the Rays and Orioles. This season, Chisholm has been roughly league-average at the plate while logging a career-low .403 slugging percentage with 19 home runs, but he has stolen 40 bases, tying his career high.

Red Sox

Garrett Crochet, SP

Garrett Crochet has missed most of the 2026 season due to injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crochet has been shelved for most of the year with a left shoulder injury, but the team is still hopeful he can return for the postseason. Crochet threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday, and there’s a chance he’ll make a regular-season appearance to get himself ready for the postseason. When he does reenter the fold for Boston, however, it’s expected he’ll be utilized out of the bullpen as he won’t have enough time to get stretched out as a starter.

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafaela suffered a quad strain in the first week of September, but it seems he’s nearing a return to action before the end of the regular season. Rafaela hit off a Trajekt machine on Thursday and could take the field for a rehab game at Triple A Worcester over the weekend before rejoining the Red Sox during the team’s final homestand.

Tanner Houck, RP

Houck hasn’t pitched since May 2025, but he’s nearing his return after the lengthy recovery that comes with Tommy John surgery. He made a rehab appearance at Triple A Worcester on Tuesday and is inching closer to a return to the majors. When he does rejoin the Red Sox, like Crochet, the expectation is he’ll pitch out of the bullpen during the postseason.

Guardians

Rhys Hoskins, 1B/DH

Hoskins was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 19 due to lower back inflammation, but he’s since been cleared to start a hitting progression as he makes his way back to action. The team anticipates Hoskins will be ready to go come October, but it’s unclear if he’ll be activated from IL before the end of the regular season.

Astros

Carlos Correa, IF

Correa won’t return this season after deciding this past week that he would focus on getting healthy for 2027. The shortstop has been out since May after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. There was some hope that he’d be able to return late this season, but it seems he won’t take the risk and will instead focus on next year.

Rangers

Joc Pederson, DH

Pederson was hit by a pitch on the hand during a Sept. 12 clash against the Diamondbacks, though he’s trying to play through the injury with the Rangers in the heat of the race for the AL West title. He’ll receive treatment as he aims to combat inflammation in his hand, and will likely only be in the lineup against right-handed pitchers.