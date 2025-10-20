PSA's most-collected NBA players during the 2025 offseason

With the 2025-26 NBA season set to begin in a matter of days, grading habits from the offseason offer insight into collector expectations for the new year. Data shared by PSA from June to September 2025 showing the most submitted players has some names we would expect, but also some surprises for the upcoming season.

1. Victor Wembanyama

For the second year in a row, 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Webanyama tops the list with almost 30,000 cards submitted to PSA for grading. Now entering his third season, PSA data shows Wemby is the fourth most-collected basketball player overall with 29.5k submissions.

2023 Panini NBA Donruss Rated Rookie #220 Victor Wembanyama in a PSA 10 | PSA

2. LeBron James

Now entering his record 23rd season, LeBron James still sits comfortably in the 2nd spot. PSA shared the Laker had 23.8k cards submitted in the offseason.

2020 Panini NBA Prizm #1 LeBron James in a PSA 10 | PSA

3. Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg rounds out the top three after becoming the number one draft pick this year. The newest Dallas Maverick had card submissions jump 75% from June to July, and Flagg is the only rookie to crack the top ten list and had 21.3k submissions.

2024 Topps Bowman Chrome U #16 Cooper Flagg in a PSA 10 | PSA

4. Stephen Curry

With 13.5k submissions, the three-point king himself, Steph Curry lands in the fourth spot as he enters his 17th NBA season with the Golden State Warriors.

2009 Topps NBA Basketball #321 Stephen Curry with in-person autograph PSA Authentic | PSA

5. Anthony Edwards

In the number five spot, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards had 10.7k submissions this summer.

2020 Panini NBA Origins Gold /10 #71 Anthony Edwards in a PSA 10 | PSA

6. Stephon Castle

Coming in at six is Wembanyama’s sophomore teammate, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. The 2025 Rookie of the Year had a breakout season, and collectors have high hopes for Castle to continue his upward trajectory with 10.4k cards submitted.

2024 Panini NBA Mosaic Silver #267 Stephon Castle in a PSA 10 | PSA

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 2025 NBA and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits at the number seven spot. After Shai and his young OKC Thunder crew took the championship home last season, 9.8k cards were submitted to PSA.

2018 Panini NBA Prizm #184 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a PSA 10 | PSA

8. Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić hits the number eight spot with 9.2k cards as the Slovenian superstar heads into his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers after an internet-breaking trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February.

2022 Panini NBA Donruss Rated Rookie #177 Luka Doncic in a PSA 10 | PSA

9. Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson, one of the rising stars of the league, comes into the ninth position with the Houston Rocket forward clocking 6.5k cards.

2023 Panini NBA Mosaic #230 Amen Thompson in a PSA 10 | PSA

10. Matas Buzelis

In the tenth spot is sophomore Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis after a breakout rookie year with 5.9k cards submitted to PSA.