Rare Clayton Kershaw Logoman 3,000th Strikeout Card Could Sell for Seven Figures
Since he first took the mound in 2008, Clayton Kershaw has built one of the most impressive resumes of any major league baseball pitcher ever to step foot onto the diamond. Not only has Kershaw amassed 216 career victories, but he’s also been named an NL All-Star 10x, captured the NL Cy Young Award 3x, won the ERA Title 5x, and most recently achieved then crème dela crème of pitching accomplishments which was his 3,000th strikeout on July 3rd.
In the wake of Kershaw joining the 3,000 K Club, Topps announced that it would be commemorating the achievement by providing the hobby community with one of the most exciting chases in recent memory. Not only is it one of the most exciting chases, it’s also open to anyone that buys his Topps NOW card commemorating this extremely rare accomplishment.
The tweet by Topps read as follows: “BREAKING: The game-worn MLB Logoman from Clayton Kershaw's 3,000th strikeout is going into a 1/1 Dynasty Black trading card. One lucky collector who buys the Topps Now base card will receive this 1/1 card with their order”.
Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeout place’s him among the MLB’s all-time elite pitchers and makes him just the fourth lefty in MLB history to reach that mark. With that said, there’s certainly no surprise that collectors will be heading over to the Topps NOW website, especially since there’s a chance for one lucky collector to score a life-changer of a card. The last Topps Dynasty Black was the Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Logoman from pants, and that sold for more than a million dollars!