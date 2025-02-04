DeAndre Hopkins Sends Message to Titans Before Super Bowl
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins began the 2024 season in Nashville with not much certainty on what the future was going to hold. But fast forward a few months later, he has a chance to win his first-career Super Bowl.
The Titans struck a trade in October with the Kansas City Chiefs to send Hopkins to a contender. Tennessee received a 2025 fifth-round pick in return. As he prepares to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Hopkins sent a thank you to the Titans organization for trading him to a contender.
“It meant a lot for the Titans to trade me to the Chiefs,” Hopkins said, per Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “I thank [owner] Ms. Amy [Adams Strunk] and [former General Manager] Ran [Carthon] and his crew for allowing this to happen because without them I wouldn’t be in this situation, so I’ve got to give Nashville and Ms. Amy thanks.”
Hopkins originally signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans in July 2023 after being released by the Arizona Cardinals.
During his time in Tennessee, Hopkins started 19 of 23 games while posting 90 catches for 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns. He started off the 2024 campaign with some injury issues and played in six games (three starts) with the Titans this season on 15 catches for 173 yards and one score. Since his arrival to the Chiefs, Hopkins has started five of 10 games while tallying 41 grabs for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
Though he's caught just one pass for 11 yards in two playoff games with the Chiefs this postseason, Hopkins could play a major role against the Eagles in the biggest game of life.
