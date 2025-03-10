Collectibles On SI

Donovan Mitchell Is Undervalued And His Cards Are As Well

Jason Neuman

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
With a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cavs became the seventh team in NBA history to have multiple 14-game win streaks in a season. If they continue at this pace, they are on track to finish 69-13, a feat achieved only a handful of times in NBA history. On top of that, their current .844 win percentage ranks third all-time, behind only the 2016 Warriors and the 1996 Bulls.

What starts to seem strange is that the best player on a team with a winning percentage this high almost always receives MVP consideration. In fact, the 13 teams with the highest regular season winning percentages in NBA history all had a player who ranked either 1st or 2nd in MVP voting. Despite having the third-highest percentage on this list, Donovan Mitchell isn’t even in the top 5 of MVP voting. It’s understandable that he might be behind leading candidates like Jokic and SGA, who are undoubtedly having exceptional years, but not even cracking the top 5? That seems like a stretch.

This isn't the only area where Donovan Mitchell's greatness seems to be underappreciated: Sports card collectors everywhere can pick up Donovan Mitchell rookie cards for a fraction of what Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, and Anthony Edwards cards go for.

Sure, the younger age of some other stars brings excitement to the speculation, but not many would have predicted Donovan Mitchell's card prices to stay relatively stable throughout this incredible season. It just goes to show how focused people are on the future, to the extent that we sometimes forget to appreciate what we're witnessing in the present.

Jason Neuman
