What Ja Morant and his Cards Get a Boost With a Signature Win Over Golden State?
Ja Morant, once considered a potential MVP-type player, and one of the faces of the future of the basketball hobby, has seen his Memphis Grizzlies turbulent regular season end with a late-season slide from the second-seed in the Western Conference, to a play-in game against the Golden State Warriors. After a 37-16 start to the season, the team went 11-18 down the stretch, and the organization fired Head Coach Taylor Jenkins in the process.
There's little doubting Morant's talent, but it has been a rough couple of years for Morant collectors. That said, the former second-team All-NBA guard has had some big games in big moments in his young career. He gets another chance tonight, squaring off against Steph Curry and the Warriors. The teams played a tight contest on April 1, in which Morant put up 36 points and 6 assists in a 134-125 Grizzlies loss. An upset win tonight would have Memphis matched up against a good, but young Rockets team in the 2/7 matchup. Could a Cinderella run see Morant's cards begin to climb once more?
Despite a solid start for Memphis in the regular season, Morant was seen by many to have taken a step back. His scoring for the year was down to 23.2 PPG, from a career-high of 27.4 in 2021/22. A field goal percentage of 45.4% and three-point percentage of only 30.9% were not impressive. The idea that Morant could be a true franchise player was felt less and less among the league, fans and collectors. The emergence of teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. led some to wonder if he was still the best player on his own team.
For the regular season, Morant's Card Ladder rate of growth fell 16.91%. Morant's 2019/20 Panini Immaculate Collection Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $138,958. The card sold in 2021 for $242,400.
A BGS 9.5 Morant 2019/20 Panini Gold Prizm /10 sold for $51,240 last November up from $41,480 in March of the same year. To give an idea of what has been the ceiling on Morant in The Hobby, this card sold for $144,000 in March 2022.
While there's no doubt that the Morant market has gone down since his brilliant 2021/22 campaign, in which he was named second-team All-NBA and the league's most improved player, he remains a tantalizing case study. After all, he's got an electric game, he can jump out of the gym, and when he's at his best he's been appointment viewing. A star on a loaded young team, Morant was seen as a major contender for deep playoff runs and awards. What happens if he can rediscover his peak form?
While the Grizzlies have struggled down the stretch, Morant's numbers have improved. He's averaged close to 30 points per game since March 1, shooting 50% from the field. In April he shot 41.3% from three. In three of his last eight games, he's gone over 35 points.
It wasn't so long ago that Ja Morant was one of the hottest names in all of The Hobby. From the beginning of the 2021/22 season through May 2022, Morant had 16 six-figure card sales, Per Card Ladder. Two went for over half a million dollars. This BGS 9.5/10 2019/20 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto numbered to five sold for $518,400 in April of 2022.
His Card Ladder rate of growth in that timeframe was 74.22%. While there's plenty of work for both Memphis and Morant to do to reclaim a place among the elite of the Western Conference, the eyes of the basketball and hobby worlds will be on the Grizzlies and their star as they look to book a place in this year's NBA Playoffs. Could Morant begin to raise his ceiling once more?