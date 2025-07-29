Orioles Pitcher Had Comically Short Walk to Join Blue Jays After Doubleheader Trade
The Baltimore Orioles hosted the Toronto Blue Jays for a doubleheader on Tuesday, with both games played at Camden Yards. In between the two games, the teams’ front offices got a bit of business done.
After game one, the Orioles agreed to trade relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez to the Blue Jays. As there was another game to be played, that meant Dominguez was to report directly to the visiting clubhouse to join up with his new team.
Cameras captured the awkward moment as the reliever was guided through the stadium, from one locker room to the other, by a member of the Blue Jays organization as he set off to meet his new teammates.
It wasn't a long journey for Dominguez, despite being traded to MLB's only international organization.
It's the second year in a row that he was traded mid-season, having gone from the Phillies to the Orioles at last year's trade deadline, and now from Baltimore to Toronto this season. It will certainly be interesting to see if he's in his new Blue Jays uniform and in the bullpen for the second leg of the doubleheader.
Across 43 appearances, Dominguez, 30, owns a 3.24 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 43 1/3 innings.