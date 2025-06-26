2016 NBA Finals - Essential Rookie Cards of Each Starting Player
The 2016 NBA Finals was one of the greatest heavyweight matchups in NBA history and featured a stunning display of athleticism and gamesmanship between the Cleveland Cavaliers (57-25) and the Golden State Warriors (73-9). After the Warriors took a 3-1series lead, the Cavaliers came storming back to win three games in a row to capture the title and become the first team in NBA Finals history to overcome such a deficit. In the aftermath of that performance, here's a look at the essential rookie cards of both teams starting lineups.
1. 2003-04 Topps Chrome #111 LeBron James - This is one of, if not, the most iconic rookie card of today’s collecting generation and is highly sought-after because of its clean design, its chrome finish, and long-standing status as a cornerstone of most modern basketball card collectors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card recently sold for $679 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $4,500.
2. 2012-13 Panini Prizm #201 Kyrie Irving - Considered to be Irving’s most iconic rookie card, and included in the first-ever Panini Prizm basketball set, this card offers collectors the first glimpse of Irving’s growing legacy as one of the dominant to ever step on an NBA court. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card recently sold for $35 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $115.
3. 2004-05 Topps #283 J.R. Smith - This card features a young, energetic, and high-flying J.R. Smith at the start of what would be his NBA career. With its crisp design, sharp corners and chrome shine, this rookie card is a great piece for one of basketball’s most underrated scorers. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card recently sold for $1.50 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $15.
4. 2008-09 Topps Chrome #185 Kevin Love - This card captures not only one of the game's most exciting power forwards but also offers collectors one of the earliest looks at the NBA's most prolific rebounders, given his career total of 9,497 boards. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card recently selling for an average of $7.50 while its PSA 9 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $85. (It should be noted that although there are only 2 PSA 10s known to exist, none have been included in a public sale).
5. 2011-12 Panini Past & Present #164 Tristan Thompson - A vintage-esque card that captures that grit and hustle of one of the cavalirerrs key players during thier 2016 championship run. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card typically sells for $1-$3 while its PSA 10 counterpart sells for $17-$20.
6. 2009-10 Topps Chrome #101 Steph Curry - Considered by many collectors to be the cornerstone of any Curry-centric collection, this card captures one of the NBA's most agile shooters to ever take the court. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card typically sells for around $3,850 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $18,000.
7. 2012-13 Panini Prizm #203 Klay Thompson - The future first half of what would become the NBA's "Splash Brothers", this card captures Klay the earliest stage of impressive NBA career. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card typically sells for around $35 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $130.
8. 2012-13 Panini Prizm #209 Draymond Green - There's not a single player in the NBA that defines one's passion for the game and represents the heart and soul of his team in the way that Draymond does. His rookie card is first glimpse that collectors get when it comes to character and what he brings to the court. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card typically sells for around $17-$20 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $85.
9. 2012-13 Panini Prizm #246 Harrison Barnes - Known for his agility and athleticism, Barnes would not only be a key piece in the Warrior rewgular season dominance he would play an important role in the early years of the Warriors dominance as a dynasty (which reigned from 2014-2019). From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card typically sells for around $2-$4 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $32.
10. 2004-05 Topps Chrome #174 Andre Iguodala - Known for his defensive prowess and dominance on both sides of the ball, this card captures Iguodala before his rise to becoming a four-time NBA Champion. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card typically sells for around $2-$4 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $30.
The 2016 NBA Finals wasn't just another playoff series aimed at crowning a champion, it was a clash of Eastern Conference Icons vs. Western Conference Legends and these rookie cards are nothing short of iconic. With the Cavaliers making history made on the court, each player's rookie cards now serve as a reminder of one of the NBA’s most unforgettable championship series ever played.