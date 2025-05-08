2025 Bowman Baseball 1st Cards Already Hot
2025 Bowman Baseball was released yesterday and unsurprisingly we've seen some sales begin to set the early market on some of the prospects to chase in this year's set. Let's take a look at some of the big sales of the big prospects so far.
At writing, one top sale of a 2025 Bowman Chrome Prospects card is a Black Auto /10 of Arizona Diamondbacks outfield prospect Slade Caldwell. The card sold for $1,250.
In perhaps a slight surprise, the sixth-ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization, per MLB Pipeline, Jhostynxon Garcia saw his 1st Bowman Chrome Auto Gold /50 sell for $755. The 22-year old outfielder has had a solid start to the year at AA Portland, putting up 25 hits in 25 games. Boston's organization has seen a lot of shine come to their top prospects, like Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell. A /150 Garcia Auto sold for $229.
While Card Ladder has yet to register a sale of a very low numbered parallel Jesus Made card, it seems as though the 17-year old phenom could well be emerging as the top chase among 2025 Bowman Baseball prospect cards. A Jesus Made 1st Bowman Chrome Red Lava /5 sold for $2,000. This 1st Bowman Paper Auto /250 sold for $500, suggesting that at the top-end, Made should command numbers at least in the range of Charlie Condon and Kevin McGonigle, with the chance to exceed them.
Made's 1st Bowman Chrome Auto has sold a couple times for $200, putting it in comparable range to Condon's, that has seen two sales of $225 and $200. A Blue Auto /150 of the card fetched $495.
Detroit Tigers shortstop prospect Kevin McGonigle should also draw interest in early secondary market movement. Card Ladder has registered six McGonigle 1st Bowman Auto sales, ranging from $115 - $257 - but we are yet to see what a numbered auto will fetch.