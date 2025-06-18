Brad Marchand Rookie Card Values Rising with Stanley Cup Win
Brad Marchand is having a Stanley Cup Final for the ages with the Florida Panthers. With his two goals in Game 5 of the Finals, he joined Mario Lemieux as the only player to score five goals in multiple Stanley Cup Finals in the past 59 years. Marchand helped the Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup in the 2010-11 season, in which he first scored five goals in a Final.
Marchand is a Bruin legend, so seeing him achieving success for the division-rival Panthers hurts. However, that hasn't stopped his Young Guns rookie card from increasing in value - particularly his PSA 10 card.
Marchand's 2009 PSA 10 Upper Deck Young Guns rookie card has increased by a healthy 64.29% in the past three months, from a $350 sale on March 18 to a recent high of $575 on June 15. The three previous sales all went for $445 and above. The PSA 9 version has increased by a modest 5% over the past three months.
The BGS 9.5 has increased 27% in the past three months, although it is not selling as much as a PSA 10. The most recent BGS 9.5 sale was for $295, up from a previous sale of $231 in March.
Another desirable Marchand rookie is the 2009-10 Autographed SP Authentic Future Watch, numbered out of 999. The card has a natural scarcity as it is limited to 999, but an additional premium is added for PSA 10s.
Raw (ungraded) copies sold for as little as $93 on eBay in April to as much as $271 in late May. According to 130point.com, a PSA 9 sold for $290 on June 16. The most recent sale is a $100 jump from the previous PSA 9 sale, which sold for $190 on April 29.
As of this writing, the Panthers carry a 3-2 series lead. Marchand was already a Hall of Famer heading into this year's playoffs. Still, a second Cup victory, along with his contributions this series, would further bolster his Hall of Fame legacy. Are the current prices a temporary reaction to his Stanley Cup performances, or could they go higher if the Panthers win the title?